South Korea Urges Japan to Reflect on Historic Wrongs Amid Shrine Visit Tensions

The South Korean government has voiced 'deep disappointment and regret' following Japanese officials' visit to a contentious Tokyo war shrine. This comes as Japan commemorates the 80th anniversary of its World War Two defeat, prompting South Korea to demand Japan show remorse for its past aggression.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of 'humble reflection and sincere remorse' from Japan as essential foundations for developing future-oriented relations based on mutual trust. The ministry's statement underscored the need for Japan to face historical realities.

Looking ahead, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit Japan on August 23-24 for a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Despite his previous criticisms of efforts to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties, Lee is committed to enhancing cooperation with Japan and the United States.