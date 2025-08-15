Left Menu

Controversial Post by Oil Ministry Sparks Debate Over Freedom Fighters

A post by India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas featuring V D Savarkar alongside key freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and others has triggered criticism from Congress. They accuse BJP of distorting history and glorifying traitors. The post has sparked a heated debate about historical interpretation and national values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:48 IST
Controversial Post by Oil Ministry Sparks Debate Over Freedom Fighters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's recent online post, showcasing V D Savarkar alongside prominent freedom fighters, has drawn sharp criticism from Congress. The congress claims that such actions distort history, pointing fingers at BJP for allegedly creating heroes out of historical traitors.

In a provocative message posted on platform X, the ministry included faces of V D Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh with the caption emphasizing their contributions to freedom. The act has been criticized for undermining leaders like Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel, sparking outrage among political figures.

Congress representatives, such as K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, have condemned the 'reinterpretation' of history. Political voices from other parties, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, also denounce this depiction, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional values against these perceived historical inaccuracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

