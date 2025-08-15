Controversial Post by Oil Ministry Sparks Debate Over Freedom Fighters

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's recent online post, showcasing V D Savarkar alongside prominent freedom fighters, has drawn sharp criticism from Congress. The congress claims that such actions distort history, pointing fingers at BJP for allegedly creating heroes out of historical traitors.

In a provocative message posted on platform X, the ministry included faces of V D Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh with the caption emphasizing their contributions to freedom. The act has been criticized for undermining leaders like Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel, sparking outrage among political figures.

Congress representatives, such as K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, have condemned the 'reinterpretation' of history. Political voices from other parties, including CPI(M) MP John Brittas, also denounce this depiction, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional values against these perceived historical inaccuracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)