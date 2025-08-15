Modi's Independence Day Tribute to RSS Sparks Political Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent acknowledgment of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day speech has sparked a wave of political debate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended his remarks, countering criticisms from the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, highlighted historical support for the RSS, recalling that Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, invited RSS to the Republic Day parade in 1963 and described it as an organization of patriots. As the RSS marks its 100th anniversary, Modi's mention was seen as acknowledging its long-standing influence.

Critics like Congress leader Jairam Ramesh view Modi's praise as a concern, stating it breaches India's constitutional and secular spirit. The CPI (M) also expressed regret, calling RSS's historical record dubious. However, Modi, a long-time RSS pracharak, noted the Sangh's significant contributions and labeled it as potentially the world's largest NGO.

(With inputs from agencies.)