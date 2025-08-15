Legal Clash Over Federal Police Takeover in DC Escalates

The District of Columbia is formally contesting President Trump's decision to impose federal control over its police department, raising concerns about overreach and autonomy. A lawsuit filed by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb challenges the legality of Trump's actions, seeking to maintain district authority.

Attorney General Schwalb argues that the appointment of a federal official to oversee the Metropolitan Police Department undermines local governance and disrupts operational command. This comes amid controversial steps to bypass local decision-makers and enforce stricter immigration measures.

The capital witnesses a significant federal force presence, intensifying public fear and resistance. National Guard troops are increasingly visible, while protests erupt over new checkpoints and enforcement tactics, marking a pivotal moment in federal-local dynamics under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)