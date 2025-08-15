Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Federal Police Takeover in DC Escalates

The District of Columbia challenges President Trump's federal control over its police, citing unlawful authority. A lawsuit by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues for district control amidst a controversial federal directive. The takeover prompts protest and heightened federal presence, exacerbating tensions in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The District of Columbia is formally contesting President Trump's decision to impose federal control over its police department, raising concerns about overreach and autonomy. A lawsuit filed by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb challenges the legality of Trump's actions, seeking to maintain district authority.

Attorney General Schwalb argues that the appointment of a federal official to oversee the Metropolitan Police Department undermines local governance and disrupts operational command. This comes amid controversial steps to bypass local decision-makers and enforce stricter immigration measures.

The capital witnesses a significant federal force presence, intensifying public fear and resistance. National Guard troops are increasingly visible, while protests erupt over new checkpoints and enforcement tactics, marking a pivotal moment in federal-local dynamics under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

