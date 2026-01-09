Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Turkman Gate Amid Security Clampdown

Heavy police deployment and drone surveillance marked Friday prayers in Turkman Gate due to a recent stone-pelting incident. Locals, facing financial losses from prolonged restrictions, urged for a return to normalcy, as security measures remained despite peaceful conditions across the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heightened police presence, Friday prayers proceeded in Turkman Gate, following a recent incident of stone-pelting. While locals expressed financial concerns over continued disruptions, authorities maintained heavy security, employing drone surveillance and barricades around strategic points.

Residents reported a tense atmosphere, yet appreciated the absence of explicit restrictions on prayer gatherings. Shehnawaz, a local trader, highlighted the adverse economic impact on small businesses and appealed for a swift return to regular business operations.

Despite peaceful proceedings, the Delhi Police justified their measures as necessary precautions. Still, they assured that no specific restrictions were set on mosque attendance. Twelve arrests have been made regarding the incident as investigations continue, and residents remain hopeful for the easing of tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

