Alaska Summit: Paving the Way for Peace?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stressed the critical importance of the forthcoming Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, calling it a pivotal moment for paving the way to a 'just peace.'

The meeting, slated to convene U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, is centered on negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine—the epicenter of Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. Despite the stakes, Trump clarified he would not negotiate on Ukraine's behalf, leaving territorial discussions to Kyiv's discretion.

Zelenskiy underscored the need for substantive trilateral dialogue amongst the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. After discussions with European leaders this week, Zelenskiy has also arranged further talks with the French President post-summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)