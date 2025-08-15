Left Menu

Swadeshi Speech vs. Mind: Akhilesh Yadav's Critique on Independence Day

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Prime Minister Modi and the BJP for lauding RSS during Independence Day, questioning the sincerity of their 'swadeshi' pitch. He accuses them of deceit and highlights economic challenges with the US and China. Yadav also comments on the new GST policies and the Supreme Court's decision on electoral roll revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:06 IST
Swadeshi Speech vs. Mind: Akhilesh Yadav's Critique on Independence Day
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique during an Independence Day event, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his praise for the RSS, suggesting historical collusion with British colonial strategies. Yadav urged the BJP to honor their original secular-socialist ideology.

Yadav questioned the sincerity of the BJP's 'swadeshi' rhetoric, particularly in light of increasing tariffs from the US and trade deficits with China, urging a genuine embrace of domestic self-reliance. He criticized the current GST system and expressed concerns over fear-inducing financial institutions.

Highlighting a judicial victory, Yadav commended the Supreme Court's move to increase transparency in electoral rolls, pointing out BJP's skill at electoral manipulation. Yadav's statements underscore economic-policy criticisms and advocate for stronger democratic safeguards.

