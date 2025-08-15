Mamata Banerjee's Symbolic Gesture at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a cordial meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Friday, marking the 79th Independence Day of the nation. Officials reported a warm exchange of pleasantries between Banerjee and the Governor upon her arrival, where she was also greeted by Bose's wife.

Accompanying her were Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to interact with several notable figures, including Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and seasoned Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, reaffirming a non-partisan celebration of the day.

Addressing the media as she departed, Banerjee emphasized, 'Independence Day belongs to everyone, it is not the day of political differences,' highlighting the commitment to unity and inclusivity amidst varying political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)