Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Praise of RSS

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS during his Independence Day speech, calling it an insult to the freedom struggle. Owaisi accused the RSS of being allies of the British rather than freedom fighters and claimed their ideology contradicts India's constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:25 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Praise of RSS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address. Owaisi argued that glorifying the RSS disparages India's freedom struggle and distorts historical narratives.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the AIMIM leader accused the RSS and its ideological partners of acting as 'British foot soldiers' during the fight for independence. He further stated that the Sangh and its allies harbored more animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi than they did against British colonial rulers.

Owaisi asserted the current political climate underscores the importance of acknowledging 'real history and honoring authentic heroes.' He criticized the ideology of Hindutva, propagated by the RSS, as being exclusionary and in conflict with the inclusive nationalist values championed by India's freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025