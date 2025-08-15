Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Praise of RSS
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS during his Independence Day speech, calling it an insult to the freedom struggle. Owaisi accused the RSS of being allies of the British rather than freedom fighters and claimed their ideology contradicts India's constitutional values.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address. Owaisi argued that glorifying the RSS disparages India's freedom struggle and distorts historical narratives.
Taking to social media platform 'X', the AIMIM leader accused the RSS and its ideological partners of acting as 'British foot soldiers' during the fight for independence. He further stated that the Sangh and its allies harbored more animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi than they did against British colonial rulers.
Owaisi asserted the current political climate underscores the importance of acknowledging 'real history and honoring authentic heroes.' He criticized the ideology of Hindutva, propagated by the RSS, as being exclusionary and in conflict with the inclusive nationalist values championed by India's freedom fighters.
