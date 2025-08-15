Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Praise of RSS

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent commendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his Independence Day address. Owaisi argued that glorifying the RSS disparages India's freedom struggle and distorts historical narratives.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the AIMIM leader accused the RSS and its ideological partners of acting as 'British foot soldiers' during the fight for independence. He further stated that the Sangh and its allies harbored more animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi than they did against British colonial rulers.

Owaisi asserted the current political climate underscores the importance of acknowledging 'real history and honoring authentic heroes.' He criticized the ideology of Hindutva, propagated by the RSS, as being exclusionary and in conflict with the inclusive nationalist values championed by India's freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)