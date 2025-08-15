Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's New Employment Scheme

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Narendra Modi's announcement of the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, labeling it a 'Rs 1 lakh crore jumla - Season 2.' Despite Modi's claim of creating 3.5 crore jobs, Gandhi questioned the scheme's authenticity based on last year's unmet promises of internships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly announced PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, referring to it as a recycled promise with no concrete results. Gandhi criticized Modi's 'Rs 1 lakh crore jumla - Season 2' program as another hollow assurance lacking any innovative solution to India's employment issues.

Despite Modi's promise of generating 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years, Gandhi recalls a similar pledge last year regarding internships, which according to him, failed, with less than 10,000 materializing out of a promised crore. Gandhi's remarks were backed by a Parliamentary disclosure that highlighted the low uptake of such schemes due to insufficient stipends.

The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, approved by the Union Cabinet, seeks to incentivize employment with a substantial outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, aiming particularly at new workforce entrants. The scheme is set to be enforced between August 2025 and July 2027, offering financial incentives to both job-seekers and their employers in the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

