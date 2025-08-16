Handshake Diplomacy: Trump and Putin's Alaskan Summit

In a high-stakes summit held in Alaska, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin continued discussions aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The tete-a-tete, marked by shared smiles and cordial greetings, has left global observers curious about its implications.

The upbeat meeting, however, ended without a firm resolution. Trump, while highlighting points of agreement with Putin, admitted that a comprehensive deal to end the war remained elusive. Zelenskyy and European leaders expressed their anxiety over potential concessions that might not favor Ukraine's independence.

Global leaders are monitoring these interactions, with fears that Trump's prioritization of American interests could sideline Ukraine's plight. As the conflict persists, both sides remain entrenched in their respective stances on potential peace terms, accentuated by ongoing military strife.