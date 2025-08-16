Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Remembering a Visionary Leader

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday honored the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his seventh death anniversary. Naidu emphasized Vajpayee's enduring philosophy of placing the nation's interests above all else throughout his life.

Naidu expressed gratitude for Vajpayee's support in advancing Andhra Pradesh, making it clear the Telugu community cherishes his contributions. The Chief Minister referred to Vajpayee as a bold visionary leader dedicated to the nation's progress.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a revered poet and statesman, served as Prime Minister from 1998 to 2004. His tenure is marked by pivotal economic reforms that fostered a new era of high growth for India, underscoring his unique approach to large-hearted politics.