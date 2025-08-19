Left Menu

NDA's VP Candidate Radhakrishnan Poised for Victory

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA's vice presidential candidate, was honored at a gathering of the ruling coalition's MPs by leaders including PM Narendra Modi. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra governor from Tamil Nadu, is expected to file his nomination. With NDA's majority in parliament, his win appears assured.

The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan received accolades at a meeting of the coalition's MPs on Tuesday. The event was attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several allies of the BJP.

Radhakrishnan is expected to submit his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Considering the BJP-led NDA's strong majority in the electoral college, comprised of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, Radhakrishnan's victory is almost assured. This comes despite the opposition INDIA bloc indicating plans to present its own candidate, potentially leading to a contest.

Radhakrishnan, aged 67 and a veteran BJP leader, currently serves as the governor of Maharashtra and is originally from Tamil Nadu.

