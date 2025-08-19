India's Sports Governance Revolution: New Era for Sports Administration
The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, received Presidential assent, aiming to revamp India's sports administration. It narrows the scope of RTI for sports bodies, encourages younger leadership, and establishes a National Sports Board and Tribunal. The Act allows government control over international participation in extraordinary circumstances.
- Country:
- India
The National Sports Governance Bill has officially become law following President Droupadi Murmu's approval. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has hailed the legislation as revolutionary for overhauling India's sports administration framework.
Enacted on August 18, 2025, the Act modifies the scope of the Right to Information Act. It will now encompass only those sports organizations dependent on government funding, a revision not applicable to the financially independent Board of Control for Cricket in India. This key amendment signifies an effort to boost transparency among funded sports bodies.
Furthermore, the Act reduces the eligibility restrictions for top federation roles from two terms to one, promoting leadership from younger individuals and former athletes, while introducing mechanisms for resolving disputes and regulating elections. The government retains authority over international participation in critical situations, aiming for streamlined, effective sports governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)