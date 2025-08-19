Macron and Starmer Lead Ukraine Security Coalition Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are poised to take center stage in talks concerning Ukraine's future security arrangements. The two leaders will co-chair a crucial meeting of the coalition of the willing later on Tuesday, following their strategic discussions held in Washington.

This pivotal gathering, announced by the French president's office, underscores the ongoing international efforts to ensure stability and security in Ukraine. Macron's Elysee office has emphasized the importance of formulating robust security guarantees for the embattled nation.

As tensions persist in the region, the commitment shown by France and the UK demonstrates a continued solidarity with Ukraine, further highlighting the pivotal role of diplomatic collaboration in global security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)