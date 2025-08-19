Chancellor Merz Engages in Crucial Ukraine Security Discussions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to participate in key video conferences concerning Ukraine's security. The first meeting with the 'coalition of the willing' is scheduled for 1215 local time.

Subsequently, he will join European Council President António Costa's video event at 1300 local time, reporting Washington talks.

The discussions center around reinforcing security guarantees for Ukraine, highlighting international efforts to address geopolitical stability in the region.

