Ceasefire in Gaza: Tensions Rise as Israel and Hamas Weigh Truce Proposal
Israel and Hamas are evaluating the prospect of a 60-day ceasefire proposal, which includes hostage exchange terms. The plan, amid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, seeks to ease hostilities and release prisoners. However, political pressures and unresolved demands complicate the path to peace.
In a bid to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel is assessing a ceasefire proposal from Hamas prompting a potential 60-day truce. Officials revealed the discussions could lead to the release of half the Israeli hostages held in Gaza amid a humanitarian crisis.
This proposal arises amidst heightened military activities and increased diplomatic efforts by Egypt and Qatar to revitalise talks, backed by the U.S. The terms of the deal include Israel's partial withdrawal from Gaza, a region facing severe famine, and the return for hostages from both sides.
As discussions progress, the political landscape remains fraught with tension. While Israeli protesters call for peace, the country's leadership grapples with opposing forces within its government. Hamas, agreeing to interim terms, faces Israeli demands that include disarmament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
