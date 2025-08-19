Left Menu

Upward Trend: India-China Relations Witness Positive Shift

In recent months, India-China relations have experienced a positive shift, marked by peace along the Line of Actual Control and substantial bilateral engagement. As Prime Minister Modi plans to visit China for the SCO Summit, both nations show a commitment to improving ties and resolving border issues.

India-China relations have taken a positive turn over the past nine months, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval highlighting peace along the Line of Actual Control. During talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Doval noted improved bilateral engagements since his last visit to Beijing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China underscores the importance of these discussions. Doval emphasized the Special Representatives talks as crucial precedents for the trip, with a focus on peace and stronger bilateral engagement since the Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan last October.

Despite progress, both countries maintain a heavy military presence along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, reflecting ongoing challenges from past clashes. Enhanced diplomatic efforts aim to rebuild relations, as seen with initiatives like resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and reinstating tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

