Zelenskyy's White House Visit: Progress Towards Peace Amidst European Unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a significant visit to the White House, this time accompanied by European leaders, as efforts to negotiate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified. The presence of European allies highlighted the importance of solidarity against Russia's aggressive stance.

One of the key topics discussed was security guarantees for Ukraine. The participation of the United States in these guarantees marked a shift from the previous administration's stance, which placed the burden largely on Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a robust military for Ukraine to fend off future Russian incursions.

Zelenskyy also underscored potential strategic partnerships to aid Ukraine's defense, including military procurement and finance, as well as possible U.S. purchases of Ukrainian drones. The discussions reflect a crucial step towards aligning international focus on Ukraine's security and territorial integrity amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)