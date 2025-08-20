Left Menu

Zelenskyy's White House Visit: Progress Towards Peace Amidst European Unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House alongside European leaders, aiming for progress on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. Security guarantees for Ukraine were a focal point, with discussions involving potential U.S. involvement and military aid. The commitment reflects international unity against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:38 IST
Zelenskyy's White House Visit: Progress Towards Peace Amidst European Unity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a significant visit to the White House, this time accompanied by European leaders, as efforts to negotiate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified. The presence of European allies highlighted the importance of solidarity against Russia's aggressive stance.

One of the key topics discussed was security guarantees for Ukraine. The participation of the United States in these guarantees marked a shift from the previous administration's stance, which placed the burden largely on Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a robust military for Ukraine to fend off future Russian incursions.

Zelenskyy also underscored potential strategic partnerships to aid Ukraine's defense, including military procurement and finance, as well as possible U.S. purchases of Ukrainian drones. The discussions reflect a crucial step towards aligning international focus on Ukraine's security and territorial integrity amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025