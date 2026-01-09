European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni endorses dialogue with Russia, aligning with French President Macron amidst the Ukraine conflict. Talks to end the war are ongoing, yet Russia shows little willingness for concessions. Europe is urged to appoint a direct envoy to engage with President Putin.
ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for renewed dialogue with Russia, aligning with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently emphasized the importance of engagement as efforts to end the war in Ukraine progress.
In a New Year's press briefing, Meloni expressed that exclusive negotiations with one party would limit Europe's positive contributions. The acceleration of peace talks in November has yet to yield a concession from Moscow, especially after Ukraine's allies proposed modifications to a U.S. plan initially favoring Russian demands.
Meloni highlighted the need for a European envoy to liaise directly with President Putin to prevent disorganized communication that could inadvertently benefit Moscow. Despite the USA's November suggestion of reintegrating Russia into the wealthy G7 nations, Meloni deemed it premature and reiterated Italy's stance against deploying troops to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
