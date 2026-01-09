Left Menu

European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni endorses dialogue with Russia, aligning with French President Macron amidst the Ukraine conflict. Talks to end the war are ongoing, yet Russia shows little willingness for concessions. Europe is urged to appoint a direct envoy to engage with President Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:16 IST
European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for renewed dialogue with Russia, aligning with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently emphasized the importance of engagement as efforts to end the war in Ukraine progress.

In a New Year's press briefing, Meloni expressed that exclusive negotiations with one party would limit Europe's positive contributions. The acceleration of peace talks in November has yet to yield a concession from Moscow, especially after Ukraine's allies proposed modifications to a U.S. plan initially favoring Russian demands.

Meloni highlighted the need for a European envoy to liaise directly with President Putin to prevent disorganized communication that could inadvertently benefit Moscow. Despite the USA's November suggestion of reintegrating Russia into the wealthy G7 nations, Meloni deemed it premature and reiterated Italy's stance against deploying troops to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India
2
Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognitio...

 India
4
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026