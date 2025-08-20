Historic Cabinet Expansion in Chhattisgarh's Political Landscape

In a significant political development, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expanded his cabinet to a historic 14 members, deviating from the traditional 13-member configuration. This strategic move marks the first such expansion since the state's formation, aimed at ensuring broader caste and regional representation.

Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office to three new BJP MLAs - Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav - during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. As first-time legislators, these inductions reflect attempts to consolidate the party's social and political foundations across diverse communities.

This expansion comes after BJP's victory over Congress in the November 2023 assembly polls, where the party secured 54 seats. By incorporating seven OBC members, multiple regions, and various communities, the Sai-led government endeavors to strengthen its position in the state as it continues to navigate its political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)