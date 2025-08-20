Equity Stakes in Chipmakers: A Strategic Shift by U.S. Commerce
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick proposes taking equity stakes in Intel and other chipmakers as part of grants under the CHIPS Act. This initiative aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reflects President Trump's economic strategy. Critics warn of risks to taxpayer funds, while discussions continue with key parties.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has proposed a novel approach to U.S. manufacturing: the government taking equity stakes in Intel and other chipmakers in exchange for grants under the CHIPS Act.
This move aims to stimulate factory-building in America and aligns with a major agenda from President Trump. Critics have voiced concerns about potential risks to taxpayer funds, but Lutnick argues that this strategy ensures a tangible return on investment, unlike the previous administration's policies.
As discussions progress with industry giants and senior government officials, the proposal's innovative nature continues to spark debate and anticipation across the sectors involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Launches Visa Bond Pilot Program
EIB Grants €45M Green Loan to Boost Water Resilience in Monza and Brianza
UPDATE 1-UK grants space launch licence to Scottish firm
Shipwreck off Yemen has killed 56 migrants and left 132 missing, UN says in revised figures
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration to formally axe Elon Musk's 'five things' email