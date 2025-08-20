Left Menu

Fierce Debate Erupts Over New Bills Targeting Political Leaders

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in Lok Sabha aimed at removing prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges after a 30-day detention, sparking intense protests from the Opposition. Critics argue the bills represent an unconstitutional move that could destabilize governments.

Updated: 20-08-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a heated session of Lok Sabha, Union Minister Amit Shah presented three controversial bills that propose the removal of prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers who face serious criminal charges and are detained for 30 consecutive days. The move led to uproarious protests from the Opposition.

As opposition members, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders Manish Tewari and K C Venugopal, expressed their strong opposition, Shah assured the bills would be reviewed by a Joint Committee of Parliament, potentially incorporating opposition feedback. Despite accusations of the bills being introduced hastily, Shah emphasized that the legislation is necessary and justified.

The unrest continued even after the House adjourned, with opposition and ruling party members clashing vocally. The debate over potential political misuse of these bills remains intense, as they are yet to be circulated among lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

