Judge Blocks Unsealing of Epstein Grand Jury Records Amid Political Tensions

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied the Justice Department's attempt to unseal grand jury records linked to the indictment of Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking. The decision follows mounting political pressure on President Trump, who had promised his supporters full transparency in Epstein-related cases.

Epstein's 2019 jail cell suicide raised conspiracy theories about his connections with prominent individuals. Previous requests to release grand jury records from Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Epstein's associate, were also rejected by a different judge, due to existing public evidence from her trial.

In July, another plea to unseal records from Epstein's earlier prosecutions in Florida was turned down. Epstein previously served a controversially lenient sentence in 2008. The complexities surrounding these cases continue to stir legal and political debate.

