Left Menu

High Court Reinstates Abbas Ansari, Clears Hate Speech Conviction

The Allahabad High Court has overturned the conviction of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in a hate speech case, restoring his Assembly membership. The court's decision is seen as a victory for justice by Ansari's supporters, marking a significant legal victory for the politician and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:35 IST
High Court Reinstates Abbas Ansari, Clears Hate Speech Conviction
MLA Abbas Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court has overturned the conviction of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a 2022 hate speech case, restoring his membership in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The verdict, delivered on Wednesday, offers Ansari substantial relief and nullifies the earlier decision by the MP/MLA court.

Ansari's advocate, Upendra Upadhyay, explained that his client's Assembly membership had been revoked and that he had been sentenced to two years by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court. Although the Sessions Court granted Ansari bail, it did not stay the punishment, prompting him to appeal to the High Court, which ultimately stayed the punishment, resulting in his reinstatement.

Reacting to the High Court's decision, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari, praised the ruling as a triumph of justice and fairness. Abbas Ansari's case dates back to a March 2022 FIR in Mau, where he was accused of delivering a provocative speech against local authorities. Despite a series of legal challenges, the High Court's decision underscores the enduring resilience of justice in the Indian judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

 India
2
Burglary Spree Rocks Ramban: Calls for Action

Burglary Spree Rocks Ramban: Calls for Action

 India
3
Odisha Leaders Unite: Majhi's Heartfelt Visit to Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Leaders Unite: Majhi's Heartfelt Visit to Naveen Patnaik

 India
4
Disaster Unfolds in Pakistan's Ghizer District As Glacial Outburst Causes Severe Flooding

Disaster Unfolds in Pakistan's Ghizer District As Glacial Outburst Causes Se...

 PoGB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025