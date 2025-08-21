High Court Reinstates Abbas Ansari, Clears Hate Speech Conviction

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court has overturned the conviction of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a 2022 hate speech case, restoring his membership in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The verdict, delivered on Wednesday, offers Ansari substantial relief and nullifies the earlier decision by the MP/MLA court.

Ansari's advocate, Upendra Upadhyay, explained that his client's Assembly membership had been revoked and that he had been sentenced to two years by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court. Although the Sessions Court granted Ansari bail, it did not stay the punishment, prompting him to appeal to the High Court, which ultimately stayed the punishment, resulting in his reinstatement.

Reacting to the High Court's decision, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari, praised the ruling as a triumph of justice and fairness. Abbas Ansari's case dates back to a March 2022 FIR in Mau, where he was accused of delivering a provocative speech against local authorities. Despite a series of legal challenges, the High Court's decision underscores the enduring resilience of justice in the Indian judiciary.

