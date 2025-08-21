Left Menu

Opposition's Hope: Justice Reddy Files VP Nomination Amidst Rising Tensions

Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition-backed vice-presidential candidate, files his nomination amid growing concerns over stifled parliamentary debates. Supported by various opposition leaders, Reddy's candidacy is seen as a step towards reinstating impartiality and fairness in the Rajya Sabha amidst an upcoming election against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:37 IST
Retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the opposition as their candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, is set to officially file his nomination papers today at 11:30 AM. The former Supreme Court judge's candidacy comes as a significant move by the opposition, which announced Reddy as their joint nominee earlier this week. Reddy is contesting against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan for the position.

Numerous leaders from various opposition parties are expected to accompany Justice Reddy during the nomination process at Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the significance of Reddy's candidacy, describing it as the opposition's unwavering effort to reinstate 'fairness, impartiality, and dignity' in the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the INDIA bloc members, Kharge criticized the trend of suppressing opposition voices in Parliament and emphasized the importance of electing Reddy as Vice-President to counter such transgressions.

Kharge further mentioned that Reddy's career embodies the principles enshrined in the Constitution, underscoring empathy, fairness, and citizen empowerment. The Election Commission has scheduled the Vice Presidential election for September 9, with the same day reserved for vote counting. Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the Vice-Presidential post, polling procedures were set in motion, governed by Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution with elections conducted by proportional representation and secret ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

