Controversial Bill Sparks Opposition Fury: Allegations of Autocracy

In a move stirring significant political unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha aimed at enabling the removal of detained ministers, including prime ministers and chief ministers, on serious criminal charges.

The legislative proposal has prompted severe backlash from opposition figures, with Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari vociferously labeling the bill as 'anti-democratic.' He expressed fears that this could lead to opposition leaders being jailed on fabricated allegations.

Echoing Tiwari's sentiments, Congress representatives like Srikant Jena and Ghulam Ahmad Mir accused the ruling government of exploiting these measures to destabilize opposition-led administrations, citing recent allegations against regional leaders as examples of potential power misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)