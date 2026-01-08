Left Menu

60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister

Around 60 per cent of consumers under the Delhi Jal Board are not receiving water bills, prompting the government to plan a complete overhaul of its billing system, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Thursday.Delhi currently has around 29 lakh registered water connections, a figure significantly lower than the actual number of households.There is a need to overhaul the billing system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:57 IST
60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Around 60 per cent of consumers under the Delhi Jal Board are not receiving water bills, prompting the government to plan a complete overhaul of its billing system, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Thursday.

Delhi currently has around 29 lakh registered water connections, a figure significantly lower than the actual number of households.

''There is a need to overhaul the billing system. Currently, only 40 per cent of the registered customers are receiving the water bill. There are other problems also. Several people complain about not receiving bills for years, and then suddenly they receive a big amount. Hence, software changes are required to make it customer-friendly,'' Verma said.

According to officials, residents in many areas, particularly unauthorised colonies, continue to use water services without formal connections despite the presence of infrastructure.

The billing lapses have also affected the implementation of the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme (LPSC).

''As there is no proper bill, several people are facing issues with regard to our LPSC scheme also,'' Verma said. Last year, the Delhi government introduced the LPSC scheme for domestic consumers, which will now be extended to the commercial category.

''Soon, the LPSC waiver scheme for the commercial category will also be announced. In the domestic category, the response has been satisfactory,'' the minister added.

The government aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore in pending dues of DJB, waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

''After the LPSC scheme's deadline is over, people who do not pay their bills will have their water supply disconnected,'' Verma warned.

Under the LPSC, a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges will be granted if outstanding principal water dues are settled by January 31, 2026, after which only a 70 per cent waiver will be given.

The water minister also informed that a proposal to utilise wastewater has been approved, and a tender has been floated.

DJB is tying up with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other park-owning agencies to provide them with treated water, which can be used for horticulture purposes, Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

 Global
2
Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

 India
3
Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

 India
4
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services briefly disrupted

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026