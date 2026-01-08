60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister

Around 60 per cent of consumers under the Delhi Jal Board are not receiving water bills, prompting the government to plan a complete overhaul of its billing system, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Thursday.

Delhi currently has around 29 lakh registered water connections, a figure significantly lower than the actual number of households.

''There is a need to overhaul the billing system. Currently, only 40 per cent of the registered customers are receiving the water bill. There are other problems also. Several people complain about not receiving bills for years, and then suddenly they receive a big amount. Hence, software changes are required to make it customer-friendly,'' Verma said.

According to officials, residents in many areas, particularly unauthorised colonies, continue to use water services without formal connections despite the presence of infrastructure.

The billing lapses have also affected the implementation of the Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme (LPSC).

''As there is no proper bill, several people are facing issues with regard to our LPSC scheme also,'' Verma said. Last year, the Delhi government introduced the LPSC scheme for domestic consumers, which will now be extended to the commercial category.

''Soon, the LPSC waiver scheme for the commercial category will also be announced. In the domestic category, the response has been satisfactory,'' the minister added.

The government aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore in pending dues of DJB, waiving late payment surcharge amounts to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

''After the LPSC scheme's deadline is over, people who do not pay their bills will have their water supply disconnected,'' Verma warned.

Under the LPSC, a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges will be granted if outstanding principal water dues are settled by January 31, 2026, after which only a 70 per cent waiver will be given.

The water minister also informed that a proposal to utilise wastewater has been approved, and a tender has been floated.

DJB is tying up with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other park-owning agencies to provide them with treated water, which can be used for horticulture purposes, Verma added.

