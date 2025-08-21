Meghalaya Political Parties Face Deregistration Threat

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has taken a strict stand, issuing show-cause notices to four registered political parties for their absence in elections since 2019. The action primarily targets the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) among others.

CEO BDR Tiwari confirmed on Thursday that notices have also been sent to the Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP), and Regional Democratic Secular Congress (RDSC). The parties are required to provide written explanations, along with constitutions, affidavits, and relevant documents by September 3.

The parties have also been summoned to appear in person before the Commission on the same day. Tiwari warned that failure to comply would result in necessary actions, including potentially deregistering the parties without further notice, following a review that revealed the parties hadn't fielded any candidates in the last six years.

