Left Menu

Meghalaya Political Parties Face Deregistration Threat

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer has issued show-cause notices to four political parties for not contesting any election since 2019, including KHNAM and others. They are required to submit explanations and documents by September 3, or face possible deregistration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:56 IST
Meghalaya Political Parties Face Deregistration Threat
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has taken a strict stand, issuing show-cause notices to four registered political parties for their absence in elections since 2019. The action primarily targets the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) among others.

CEO BDR Tiwari confirmed on Thursday that notices have also been sent to the Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP), and Regional Democratic Secular Congress (RDSC). The parties are required to provide written explanations, along with constitutions, affidavits, and relevant documents by September 3.

The parties have also been summoned to appear in person before the Commission on the same day. Tiwari warned that failure to comply would result in necessary actions, including potentially deregistering the parties without further notice, following a review that revealed the parties hadn't fielded any candidates in the last six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

YSR Congress Slams Andhra Pradesh Government on Key Issues

 India
2
Burglary Spree Rocks Ramban: Calls for Action

Burglary Spree Rocks Ramban: Calls for Action

 India
3
Odisha Leaders Unite: Majhi's Heartfelt Visit to Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Leaders Unite: Majhi's Heartfelt Visit to Naveen Patnaik

 India
4
Disaster Unfolds in Pakistan's Ghizer District As Glacial Outburst Causes Severe Flooding

Disaster Unfolds in Pakistan's Ghizer District As Glacial Outburst Causes Se...

 PoGB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025