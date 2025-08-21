Redistricting Rumble: California vs. Texas in Political Tug-of-War

The California Senate is gearing up to counter a Republican redistricting scheme in Texas, which aims to boost GOP congressional seats. Governor Gavin Newsom leads the state's fast-tracked Democratic plan to secure voter approval in an upcoming election, seeking to neutralize President Trump's comparable strategy in Texas.

In Texas, the House has cleared its new political map through party-line voting, despite accusations of racial gerrymandering. The state's Republican leadership, including Governor Greg Abbott, plans to finalize and enact the new districts, maintaining their hold on Congress in the upcoming midterms.

This clash highlights partisan divides, with both California and Texas breaking with the norm of decennial redistricting. As the tension grows, more states, both Republican and Democratic, are considering their own map redraws, signaling a widened national battle over political control.

(With inputs from agencies.)