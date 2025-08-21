Turmoil in Parliament: Monsoon Session Marred by Disruptions and Discontent
The Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by severe disruptions and protests from the opposition, centering on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Despite the chaos, the government managed to pass 12 key bills, including the Online Gaming Bill. The opposition's abstention from a concluding meeting signaled deep political divides.
The Monsoon session of Parliament concluded amid significant discord, characterized by daily disruptions and vociferous opposition protests over the electoral roll revision in Bihar.
The government deemed the session productive, forwarding 12 major bills, including the contentious Online Gaming Bill. However, Prime Minister Modi lamented the lack of constructive debate, attributing it to Congress leadership insecurities.
Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman Harivansh called the session's frequent disruptions a blow to democratic proceedings, with essential deliberations compromised. Yet, legislative business proceeded, showcasing underlying tensions within the political arena.
