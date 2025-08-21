Activist's Arrest Stirs Political Controversy Over Defamatory Remarks

Activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody, associated with the Saujanya Movement Front, was arrested on Thursday, linked to a case of allegedly making defamatory remarks against B L Santhosh, BJP's national general secretary (Organisation). The arrest resulted in 14 days of judicial custody.

The comments were reportedly made during a public event, described as derogatory by local BJP leaders, prompting them to demand immediate legal proceedings. Police confirmed that the charges involved defamation and offensive speech.

The incident has attracted political scrutiny, with BJP advocates asserting a zero-tolerance policy regarding their leaders' public image and reputation protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)