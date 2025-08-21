Yogi Adityanath Champions UP's Transformation, Criticizes Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement critique of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of dragging the country into an identity crisis. Speaking at the Rs 750 crore Shree Cement Plant inauguration, he argued that these parties prioritized family interests and neglected traders and women's safety.

Highlighting UP's transformation, CM Yogi recalled that Etah, once plagued by crime and mafia dominance, is now an investment hub. He credited the change to law enforcement efforts and strong policies, contrasting it with past governance that rationed even essentials like cement, hindering development.

He praised India's economic rise under PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh's growth from the seventh to the second-largest state economy. With investments worth Rs 45 lakh crore and substantial job creation, CM Yogi detailed the role of policy and public participation in fostering this progress and honoring UP's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)