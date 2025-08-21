Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions UP's Transformation, Criticizes Opposition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress and Samajwadi Party for India's past identity crisis. At the Shree Cement Plant inauguration, he praised UP's development under his government, linking it to improved law and order, increased investments, and youth employment, while celebrating Etah's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement critique of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of dragging the country into an identity crisis. Speaking at the Rs 750 crore Shree Cement Plant inauguration, he argued that these parties prioritized family interests and neglected traders and women's safety.

Highlighting UP's transformation, CM Yogi recalled that Etah, once plagued by crime and mafia dominance, is now an investment hub. He credited the change to law enforcement efforts and strong policies, contrasting it with past governance that rationed even essentials like cement, hindering development.

He praised India's economic rise under PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh's growth from the seventh to the second-largest state economy. With investments worth Rs 45 lakh crore and substantial job creation, CM Yogi detailed the role of policy and public participation in fostering this progress and honoring UP's cultural legacy.

