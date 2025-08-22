Tensions Escalate: Gaza City Siege Looms Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations

As Israeli forces gear up for an intensified offensive in Gaza, Defence Minister Israel Katz sternly warned that Gaza City could face a fate similar to Rafah and Beit Hanoun if Hamas doesn't accede to Israeli conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized military measures to assert control over Gaza City, a move which comes with a firm ultimatum from Katz, who insists on the release of hostages and the complete disarmament of Hamas as prerequisites for a cease-fire.

While Hamas has indicated a willingness to release captives if the conflict ends, it holds strong against disarmament absent the creation of a Palestinian state, creating a high-stakes impasse in the ongoing confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)