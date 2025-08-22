Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Gaza City Siege Looms Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations

Israel's Defence Minister warned that Gaza City faces potential destruction unless Hamas consents to Israel's terms, as Israel prepares for a stronger military offensive. The demand includes the release of hostages and disarmament. Hamas proposes releasing captives if the war ceases but refuses disarmament without a Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:10 IST
Tensions Escalate: Gaza City Siege Looms Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

As Israeli forces gear up for an intensified offensive in Gaza, Defence Minister Israel Katz sternly warned that Gaza City could face a fate similar to Rafah and Beit Hanoun if Hamas doesn't accede to Israeli conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized military measures to assert control over Gaza City, a move which comes with a firm ultimatum from Katz, who insists on the release of hostages and the complete disarmament of Hamas as prerequisites for a cease-fire.

While Hamas has indicated a willingness to release captives if the conflict ends, it holds strong against disarmament absent the creation of a Palestinian state, creating a high-stakes impasse in the ongoing confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025