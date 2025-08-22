Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Defence Stance Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Operation Sindoor signifies a shift in India's defence policy, promising to pursue enemies relentlessly. Addressing a gathering in Bihar, Modi emphasized developmental projects and housing schemes, assuring that every Indian will benefit. The inauguration of initiatives worth Rs 13,000 crore marks a new beginning for Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor has marked a new era in India's defence policy. On Friday, speaking at a gathering in Gaya, Bihar, the Prime Minister emphasized that India would not tolerate adversaries, ensuring every enemy is pursued to their ends.

The Prime Minister recounted his earlier visit to Bihar after the Pahalgam attack, highlighting the state's historical importance. He reiterated, "Bihar, the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya, has remained pivotal to India's resilience." The remark underscored Modi's commitment to counter-terrorism actions. "Operation Sindoor vividly illustrates our resolve to eliminate terrorists wherever they may hide," Modi asserted.

Amidst this strong defence narrative, Modi laid the foundation for development projects in Bihar worth Rs 13,000 crore, symbolizing Bihar's pivotal role in India's growth story. He inaugurated energy, health, and infrastructure projects, signifying improvements in the socio-economic fabric of the state.

The Prime Minister also dwelled on the success of the PM-Awas Yojana, proudly announcing the provision of pucca houses to thousands in Bihar. "Facilities of electricity, water, and gas have been made available with these houses, restoring dignity to the underprivileged," he said. Assuring continued implementation of welfare schemes, Modi promised a relentless push until every needy Indian is housed.

