Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Accuses RJD and Congress of Undermining Constitution and Bihar's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized RJD and Congress, claiming they oppose the 130th Amendment due to their leaders' legal troubles. Alleging corruption and negligence towards Bihar's development under their regimes, Modi highlighted NDA's commitment to progress with new projects and infrastructure, while addressing illegal immigration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:26 IST
Prime Minister Modi Accuses RJD and Congress of Undermining Constitution and Bihar's Progress
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique of the RJD and Congress on Friday, accusing the opposition parties of undermining the country's Constitution. He alleged that their objection to the 130th Amendment Bill stems from the fact that many of their leaders face legal issues, either jailed or out on bail.

The Amendment proposes the removal of officials such as the Prime Minister, chief ministers, and ministers if arrested for over 30 days on serious charges. Addressing a rally in Gayaji, Modi asserted that RJD treats Bihar's population merely as a vote bank and that their leadership is notorious for corrupt activities.

Modi claimed that no major projects were previously completed under RJD and Congress regimes, criticizing their alleged focus on personal gains. On illegal immigration, he accused the opposition of supporting infiltrators. Modi stressed that the newly launched projects aim to boost employment and infrastructure in Bihar, underlining the NDA's dedication to the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025