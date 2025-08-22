Prime Minister Modi Accuses RJD and Congress of Undermining Constitution and Bihar's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique of the RJD and Congress on Friday, accusing the opposition parties of undermining the country's Constitution. He alleged that their objection to the 130th Amendment Bill stems from the fact that many of their leaders face legal issues, either jailed or out on bail.

The Amendment proposes the removal of officials such as the Prime Minister, chief ministers, and ministers if arrested for over 30 days on serious charges. Addressing a rally in Gayaji, Modi asserted that RJD treats Bihar's population merely as a vote bank and that their leadership is notorious for corrupt activities.

Modi claimed that no major projects were previously completed under RJD and Congress regimes, criticizing their alleged focus on personal gains. On illegal immigration, he accused the opposition of supporting infiltrators. Modi stressed that the newly launched projects aim to boost employment and infrastructure in Bihar, underlining the NDA's dedication to the state's progress.

