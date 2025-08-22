Left Menu

Niger Army's Airstrike Targets Boko Haram Leader

The Niger army claims a targeted airstrike killed Ibrahim Bakoura, a senior Boko Haram leader. The group, which emerged from Nigeria, has wreaked havoc in West Africa since 2009. Despite skepticism over Bakoura's reported death, experts highlight a renewed military response against armed groups in the region.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:34 IST
The Niger army reported that an airstrike, executed in the Lake Chad region, successfully eliminated Ibrahim Bakoura, a senior figure in the Boko Haram jihadi group. Bakoura, tracked for weeks before the August 15 operation, was reportedly among 'dozens of terrorists' killed. This announcement was made on state television.

Boko Haram, based in neighboring Nigeria, began its insurgency in 2009 with the aim of opposing Western education and enforcing a severe interpretation of Islamic law. The violence has spread into Niger and other adjacent regions, leading to a significant humanitarian crisis, noted the UN, with numerous civilian deaths and massive displacement.

Despite the claims, skepticism remains. Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist at the Soufan Centre, pointed out challenges in confirming militant deaths via remote airstrikes. Nevertheless, the event is part of a larger trend, as regional armies launch coordinated efforts to combat the persistent threat posed by armed groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.

