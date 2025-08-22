Trump Praises Canada's Move on Tariffs

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Canada's decision to lift retaliatory tariffs on American imports, marking progress in bilateral relations. Trump's commendation came after a phone call with Canadian official Mark Carney, as he expressed optimism about future discussions with the Canadian prime minister.

The recent move by Canada aims to reduce economic tensions between the two neighboring countries, which have been struggling to renegotiate aspects of their economic and security ties. Trump's acknowledgment of Carney's decision signals an intention to enhance collaboration and resolve outstanding issues.

The United States and Canada, historical allies, have faced challenges in modifying their mutual agreements in a rapidly changing global economic landscape. While progress has been slow, the removal of tariffs presents an opportunity for a renewed partnership built on cooperative strategies and mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)