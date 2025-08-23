Trump's Federal Crime Crackdown Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday an expansion of his federal crime crackdown to Chicago. This move signals another intervention in cities governed by Democratic officials, alongside his recent actions in Washington, D.C., where he threatened a federal takeover of its management beyond just policing duties.

Without presenting evidence, Trump claimed violent crime was rampant in the nation's capital, justifying the deployment of National Guard soldiers and federal agents to curb the situation. He criticized Washington's Mayor Muriel Bowser and hinted at federal control if she failed to manage the city's affairs effectively.

Contradicting Trump's claims, recent statistics indicate a decline in crime rates in Washington since the peak in 2023. Similarly, Chicago and New York City have reported reductions in crime over the past year. Critics argue that Trump's approach is a strategic move to extend presidential authority over urban areas managed by Democratic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)