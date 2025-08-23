Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition on Saturday, asserting their inability to secure victory in Maharashtrian elections if held impartially. His remarks came during a Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena event, urging teachers involved in election processes to prevent voting misconduct.

Thackeray expressed disapproval of the central government and the BCCI for permitting India's cricket team to play against Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup, citing ongoing military tensions. He questioned the rationale behind such decisions when civilian and military casualties persist in regions like Pahalgam.

Highlighting the dual nature of public protests, Thackeray emphasized the need for consistent humanitarian efforts, urging accountability among policymakers. His comments come as India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup starting September 9, in what promises to be an intensively watched encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)