Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Pushes for Jail Visits to Address Prisoners' Plight

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the PDP, urged J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead a delegation to inspect jails where J&K prisoners are held. She appealed to address their condition with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mufti emphasized this is a humanitarian issue, not political.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:42 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Pushes for Jail Visits to Address Prisoners' Plight
  • Country:
  • India

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead an all-party delegation to inspect the condition of prisoners from the Union territory held in various jails across the country.

Mufti insisted that Abdullah should also raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the relocation of these prisoners back to J&K. She emphasized the urgency, citing serious illnesses among some detainees.

The party attempted a protest march to highlight the issue, but was thwarted by police intervention. Mufti reiterated that the matter transcends political rivalry, focusing on a humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

Nationality Law Revamp: Cambodia Tightens Grip Amidst Rising Nationalism

 Global
2
PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

PDD Holdings Surges Amidst Fierce E-commerce Competition

 Global
3
Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

Harshit Rana Preps for Asia Cup with Stellar Delhi Premier League Play

 India
4
Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

Diplomatic Ties: Putin and Pezeshkian to Meet at SCO Summit

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025