Mehbooba Mufti Pushes for Jail Visits to Address Prisoners' Plight

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead an all-party delegation to inspect the condition of prisoners from the Union territory held in various jails across the country.

Mufti insisted that Abdullah should also raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the relocation of these prisoners back to J&K. She emphasized the urgency, citing serious illnesses among some detainees.

The party attempted a protest march to highlight the issue, but was thwarted by police intervention. Mufti reiterated that the matter transcends political rivalry, focusing on a humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)