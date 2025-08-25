Mehbooba Mufti Pushes for Jail Visits to Address Prisoners' Plight
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the PDP, urged J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead a delegation to inspect jails where J&K prisoners are held. She appealed to address their condition with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mufti emphasized this is a humanitarian issue, not political.
- Country:
- India
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead an all-party delegation to inspect the condition of prisoners from the Union territory held in various jails across the country.
Mufti insisted that Abdullah should also raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the relocation of these prisoners back to J&K. She emphasized the urgency, citing serious illnesses among some detainees.
The party attempted a protest march to highlight the issue, but was thwarted by police intervention. Mufti reiterated that the matter transcends political rivalry, focusing on a humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Strife Unfolds: DMK and Congress Leaders Challenge Amit Shah's Constitutional Bill
Retired Judges Denounce Amit Shah's Allegations Against Supreme Court Verdict
NDA's Vice Presidential Hopeful CP Radhakrishnan Meets Amit Shah
RJD MP Criticizes Amit Shah Over Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill
Political Firestorm: Congress Clashes with Amit Shah Over Controversial Amendment Bill