Bolsonaro's Turmoil: A Political Saga Ahead of Supreme Court Verdict
As Jair Bolsonaro faces a trial for alleged coup plotting, internal strife and pressure from U.S. President Trump unravel his political coalition. Confined under house arrest, Bolsonaro tackles emotional distress amid allegations of disobedience and political infighting. His future remains uncertain as the Supreme Court trial concludes.
The trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who stands accused of plotting a coup, enters its final phase in Brazil's Supreme Court next week. Bolsonaro's political alliance appears to be falling apart, with increasing internal conflict and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump exacerbating the situation.
Confined under house arrest in a gated community in Brasilia, the former army captain reportedly struggles with sadness and fixation on the presiding judge. Evidence of his involvement in alleged defiance of court orders has added to his woes, overshadowing his attempts to rally support from the U.S.
As infighting among his allies intensifies, Bolsonaro's political future grows more uncertain. With restrictions keeping him away from the campaign trail, his close allies battle over who might represent the right-wing cause in the upcoming elections.
