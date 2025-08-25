Zelenskiy Eyes Talks with Putin: A Diplomatic Move

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans on Monday for talks with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. The discussions aim to prepare for a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a joint briefing in Kyiv with Norway's Prime Minister, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of these talks, which are expected to also focus on possible security guarantees.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are slated to convene on the matter later this week, setting the stage for diplomatic dialogue in the region.

