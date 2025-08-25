Empowering Grassroots: Kharge's Call for Congress Rejuvenation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underlined the pivotal role of district presidents within the party, advocating for enhanced representation of women, who constitute half of the population. Speaking at a meeting of observers for District Congress Committee appointments in Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, Kharge encouraged workers to promote Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' campaign nationwide.

The meeting, documented in a post on platform X, took place at Indira Bhawan and saw attendance from senior party leaders, including PCC presidents and AICC in-charges. Highlighting the historical significance of district leadership roles held by prominent figures like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Govind Vallabh Pant, Kharge expressed pride in having served as a district president himself.

Kharge stressed the need for decentralization through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aiming to empower District Congress Committees in making vital political and organizational decisions. In Bihar, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' supported by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance, is resonating with the populace, energizing efforts to communicate the party's message more effectively.

