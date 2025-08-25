Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: Kharge's Call for Congress Rejuvenation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the importance of district presidents and urged for increased women's representation. He called on party workers to advance the 'vote chori' campaign by Rahul Gandhi. Kharge highlighted the significance of decentralization through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:17 IST
Empowering Grassroots: Kharge's Call for Congress Rejuvenation
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underlined the pivotal role of district presidents within the party, advocating for enhanced representation of women, who constitute half of the population. Speaking at a meeting of observers for District Congress Committee appointments in Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, Kharge encouraged workers to promote Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' campaign nationwide.

The meeting, documented in a post on platform X, took place at Indira Bhawan and saw attendance from senior party leaders, including PCC presidents and AICC in-charges. Highlighting the historical significance of district leadership roles held by prominent figures like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Govind Vallabh Pant, Kharge expressed pride in having served as a district president himself.

Kharge stressed the need for decentralization through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aiming to empower District Congress Committees in making vital political and organizational decisions. In Bihar, the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' supported by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance, is resonating with the populace, energizing efforts to communicate the party's message more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
2
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India
3
Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025