Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Transition: Election Announced for February

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, announced general elections for February 2026, promising a transition to an elected government. The announcement follows a period of political turmoil, including the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Uncertainty remains despite assurances of free and fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:37 IST
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, helmed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has announced plans for a general election set for February 2026, promising to cede power to an elected government. This announcement marks a significant transition in the nation's political landscape.

Yunus made the declaration during an international conference in Cox's Bazar, emphasizing the country's readiness for this crucial step following a turbulent period. Political stability has been slowly restored after a student-led uprising resulted in the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Notably, the National Citizen Party, seen as having Yunus' support, has emerged amid concerns regarding the election's fairness. Despite assurances, the political climate remains uncertain as Bangladesh approaches this pivotal moment in its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

