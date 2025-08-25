Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Transition: Election Announced for February

Bangladesh's interim government, helmed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has announced plans for a general election set for February 2026, promising to cede power to an elected government. This announcement marks a significant transition in the nation's political landscape.

Yunus made the declaration during an international conference in Cox's Bazar, emphasizing the country's readiness for this crucial step following a turbulent period. Political stability has been slowly restored after a student-led uprising resulted in the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Notably, the National Citizen Party, seen as having Yunus' support, has emerged amid concerns regarding the election's fairness. Despite assurances, the political climate remains uncertain as Bangladesh approaches this pivotal moment in its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)