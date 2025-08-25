French Socialist Opposition: Delaporte Challenges Bayrou's Confidence Motion

French Socialist lawmaker Arthur Delaporte voiced his opposition to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's planned confidence motion, set for September 8 in Parliament. Delaporte expressed doubts about the party's support for the motion.

Speaking to reporters, Delaporte said, "I don't see how we could vote for confidence," solidifying his stance against backing Bayrou.

The upcoming confidence motion marks a pivotal test for Bayrou's leadership, set amidst political uncertainties and opposition skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)