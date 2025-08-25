French Socialist Opposition: Delaporte Challenges Bayrou's Confidence Motion
Arthur Delaporte, a French Socialist lawmaker, expressed skepticism about the party's backing of a confidence motion for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Delaporte stated reluctance to support the motion, which Bayrou aims to present in Parliament on September 8.
- Country:
- France
Speaking to reporters, Delaporte said, "I don't see how we could vote for confidence," solidifying his stance against backing Bayrou.
Speaking to reporters, Delaporte said, "I don't see how we could vote for confidence," solidifying his stance against backing Bayrou.
The upcoming confidence motion marks a pivotal test for Bayrou's leadership, set amidst political uncertainties and opposition skepticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
