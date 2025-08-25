Left Menu

French Socialist Opposition: Delaporte Challenges Bayrou's Confidence Motion

Arthur Delaporte, a French Socialist lawmaker, expressed skepticism about the party's backing of a confidence motion for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Delaporte stated reluctance to support the motion, which Bayrou aims to present in Parliament on September 8.

Speaking to reporters, Delaporte said, "I don't see how we could vote for confidence," solidifying his stance against backing Bayrou.

The upcoming confidence motion marks a pivotal test for Bayrou's leadership, set amidst political uncertainties and opposition skepticism.

