Parliament's Budget Session Set for 2026: Key Dates and Highlights

The upcoming Budget session of Parliament is scheduled from January 28 to April 2, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday. The session will commence with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint session of both Houses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget during this crucial session. While Rijiju did not disclose the exact date for the budget presentation, he confirmed that February 1, designated as Budget Day, falls on a Sunday this year.

The session will enter a recess from February 13 to March 9. Rijiju noted, "With the Government of India's recommendation, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses for this important session, beginning January 28 and concluding April 2, 2026."

(With inputs from agencies.)