Hints Dropped for Tejashwi Yadav as INDIA Bloc’s Bihar CM Candidate
CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya hints that Tejashwi Yadav is the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar, despite no formal declaration. Speculation arises amid a lack of consensus and hints from interactions with Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Bhattacharya criticizes electoral roll revisions affecting migrant workers.
In a recent press conference, Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary, hinted at Tejashwi Yadav being the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate for Bihar. Despite the absence of a formal announcement, Bhattacharya inferred from the interactions between Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.
The political atmosphere in Bihar heats up as senior NDA figures raise concerns about a perceived trust deficit between the RJD and Congress, suggesting it could undermine the bloc's efforts in the upcoming state elections. In contrast, Bhattacharya affirmed the INDIA bloc's confidence in their coalition strategy.
Bhattacharya, who is contesting the electoral roll revisions, criticized the deletion of numerous names, mostly migrant workers, urging the Election Commission for extended deadlines. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav mobilized RJD supporters to assist affected individuals, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation ahead of voter registration deadlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
