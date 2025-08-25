BJP Pushes for NIA Probe into Dharmasthala Burial Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is calling for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take charge of the investigation into an alleged mass burial incident at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, currently under a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Announcing a mass 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, the BJP aims to galvanize public support for the NIA probe.

During a press conference at Jagannath Bhavan, BJP Karnataka president and MLA BY Vijayendra emphasized that an NIA investigation would bolster public trust and bring transparency. He urged the Hindu community statewide to join the protest against perceived affronts to religious sentiments and demand the NIA intervention.

On the day of the rally, participants are encouraged to offer prayers at local temples before proceeding to Dharmasthala for a mass gathering at 2:00 PM, intended to spotlight the issue and caution the state government. Vijayendra criticized the government's handling as tarnishing its reputation and insisted an NIA inquiry is necessary to uncover possible conspiracies targeting Hindu temples.

Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of being too hasty in his approach to the Dharmasthala situation, arguing for a preliminary investigation into the individuals and organizations involved. He drew parallels with past missteps, like the Chinnaswamy Stadium incident, attributing them to hasty government actions.

The controversy deepened with the arrest of the complainant, accused of fabricating evidence regarding alleged burials. State Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the investigation is continuing to uncover the networks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)