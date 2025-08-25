Trump's Administration Considers Unprecedented Sanctions Over EU's Digital Services Act

The Trump administration is considering imposing sanctions on European Union officials responsible for enacting the Digital Services Act, citing U.S. grievances about censorship and financial strains on American tech firms, according to sources.

This potential move represents a significant escalation, targeting what the Trump administration perceives as a European effort to muzzle conservative voices. Discussions have taken place among senior State Department officials, though no final decision has been made regarding the imposition of punitive measures like visa restrictions.

The controversial Digital Services Act seeks to enhance online safety by requiring tech giants to address illegal content. However, Washington contends the law constitutes an unwarranted restriction on free speech while presenting economic burdens for American companies. The proposal for sanctions could further strain the already delicate U.S.-EU relations.